Samsung is Launching an Affordable Phone With Impressive Specs

Samsung’s next generation of affordable phones is breaking cover one after the other. Now it’s time for the Galaxy M33, which is going to see an official launch this week in Vietnam.

The official announcement comes from teaser posters that reveal key specifications, design, and the March 27 launch date. These posters reveal a mid-range SoC, namely the Exynos 1280 5G that goes on par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 lineup.

Additionally, we will also get a 120Hz AMOLED display, virtual RAM extension features, and a 50MP main camera. There is no word on pricing yet, but since the Galaxy M series typically includes affordable devices, we don’t expect the M33 to cost more than $300-$400.

Galaxy M53

The rumor mill has also been talking about the upcoming Galaxy M53. The phone is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 900 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 108MP main camera. This camera will be flanked by an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a duo of 2MP lenses.

The selfie camera could be a 32MP shooter and the phone will boot Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top. The 5,000 mAh battery will have support for 25W fast charging but the retail box will not include a supporting charger.