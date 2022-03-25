SPI-based Weekly Inflation Witnesses Drastic Increase

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week that ended on March 24, 2022 recorded an increase of 1.10 percent, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 15.67 percent mainly due to an increase in prices of LPG (71.57 percent), garlic (71.50 percent), mustard oil (57.99 percent), 2.5-kilogram vegetable ghee (55.63 percent), one kilogram vegetable ghee (55.39 percent), five-liter cooking oil (53.53 percent), tomatoes (52.11 percent), washing soap (39.17 percent), pulse masoor (36.13 percent), petrol (33.42 percent), beef (24.55 percent) and diesel (23.75 percent), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of chilies powder (37.44 percent), pulse moong (29.02 percent), eggs (22.13 percent), sugar (12.27 percent), potatoes (5.46 percent) and electricity charges for the first quarter (0.16 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 169.06 percent during the week that ended on March 17, 2022 to 170.92 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,732 and Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517 and Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 increased by 1.24 percent, 1.31 percent, 1.25 percent, 1.23 percent and 0.95 percent respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.03 percent) items increased, eight (15.69 percent) items decreased and 18 (35.29 percent) items remained stable, said the PBS.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices included chicken (8.47 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (4.59 percent), bananas (4.04 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), five-liter tin each (2.55 percent), potatoes (1.56 percent), lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam 1-meter (1.17 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (1.12 percent), shirting (1.03 percent), curd (1.02 percent), long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam 1 mtr (0.99 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.79 percent), cooked daal (0.76 percent), rice basmati broken (0.74 percent), milk fresh (0.67 percent), onion (0.63 percent), energy saver (0.57 percent), cooked beef (0.50 percent), mutton (0.47 percent), mustard oil (0.43 percent), pulse mash (0.33 percent), pulse moong (0.30 percent), toilet soap (0.20 percent), beef with bone (0.16 percent), georgette (0.07 percent) and powdered milk Nido 390-g polybag each (0.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review, included garlic (4.94 percent), tomatoes (4.17 percent), eggs hen (4.13 percent), LPG (1.59 percent), gur (jaggery) (1.03 percent), sugar (0.92 percent), pulse gram (0.36 percent) and pulse masoor (0.22 percent).

The commodities, the prices of which remained unchanged during the period, included rice irri-6/9 (Sindh/Punjab), bread plain (small size), salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, tea Lipton Yellow Label, tea prepared, cigarettes Capstan, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood whole 40-kg, Sufi washing soap, matchbox, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.