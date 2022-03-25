Govt Increases National Savings Profit Rates by 100 BPS

The government has increased the profit rate on several national savings certificates and schemes by 48 to 100 basis points.

It has revised the profit rate upwards to absorb the benefit of a boost in its income from Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).

The rate of return on Regular Income Certificates (RICs) has gone up by 84 basis points to 11.04 percent. The Bahbood Savings Certificates’ (BSC) rate of interest went up by 48 basis points to 12.72 percent, and the profit rate on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) has been increased by 60 basis points to 10.92 percent.

Certificate Current Previous Change (BPS) Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) 10.92% 10.32% 60 Bahbood Savings Certificates (BSC) 12.72% 12.24% 48 Regular Income Certificates (RIC) 11.04% 10.20% 84 Special Savings Certificates (SSC) 11.00% 10.00% 100

Rates of profit on National Savings Schemes Defense Saving: 10.92%, +60bps

Bahbood Savings: 12.72%, +48bps

Regular Income: 11.04%, +84bps

Special Savings: 11.00%, +100bps

Savings Account: 8.25%, Unchanged

Other miscellaneous updates on profit rates suggest that the rate of return on Savings Accounts (SA) has remained unchanged at 8.25 percent, while the rate of return on Pensioners Benefit Account (PBA) has been increased by 48 basis points from 12.24 percent to 12.72 percent.