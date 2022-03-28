Australian Commentator Gets Into a Horrific Accident in Lahore

Australian cricket commentator and journalist, Adam Collins has said that he saw community spirit in Pakistan, particularly on the occasion when he met a car accident while the people gathered around and helped them to safety.

While appreciating the hospitality in Pakistan, he said, “Watching so many people come together to free him [the driver] from the wreckage reflects the community spirit we saw everywhere in our month touring Pakistan. Horrible as the accident was, I still can’t wait to return to this wonderful country.”

The Australian commentator, who works for SEN, was on his way to Lahore airport when his car collided with a truck. Taking to his social media handle, Collins said he met with an “awful crash,” but fortunately remained safe in the road mishap and reunited with his family in London.

ALSO READ Fakhar Zaman Disappointed to Play Against Weak Australia

However, Collins sustained minor injuries in the terrifying accident while the driver of the car underwent a lengthy surgery.

Few things I want to stress with this news circulating: 1. It was an awful crash but I'm home and safe and fine

2. The driver isn't going so well but he's stable after lengthy surgery

3. If I wasn't wearing a seatbelt, well, best not to think about ithttps://t.co/9NLZCQSf2G — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 26, 2022

The broadcaster also shared a piece of advice for his fans, urging them to use a seatbelt while traveling. “The only reason I’m still in one piece after hitting the truck at the speed we did is because I had my seatbelt on,” he said.