FBR’s Field Offices to Remain Open till Midnight on 31st March

According to the FBR instructions issued to the Large Tax Offices (LTOs), Medium Tax Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) on Monday, the field offices will remain open and observe extended working hours till 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, and till 12:00 midnight on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The Chief Commissioners-IR are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of tax collection by these branches to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for the month of March 2022 as per SBP’s letter dated March 24, 2022, FBR’s instructions added.