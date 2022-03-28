Honor Launches a Redmi Note 11 Competitor

Honor is unveiling new X series phones in the global market this month. The X8 was released a few weeks ago and now the Chinese brand has launched the more powerful Honor X9, which is the rebranded Honor X30 from China.

Design and Display

The display is a tall 6.81-inch LCD panel with 1080p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and tiny surrounding bezels. The punch-hole selfie camera is placed in the top center and the fingerprint sensor is on the right side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

The Snapdragon 695 chip is no different from the Chinese model and it is paired with an 8GB/128GB memory configuration. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The phone boots Android 11 with Google Mobile Services (GMS) intact. It is themed over by Honor’s Magic UI 4.2.

Cameras

The circular main camera setup includes three lenses. The primary shooter is a 48MP camera accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro unit. The main camera is capable of 1080p and 4K video recording.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP lens capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The Honor X9 is fitted with a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 66W super-fast charging.

Honor has not revealed the global pricing for the X9, but since the X30 has a starting price of $235, we can expect it cost around the same. The phone will be available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver color options.

Honor X9 Specifications