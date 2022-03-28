Met Offices Reveals Karachi’s Weather Forecast for Ramazan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the weather in Karachi will get hotter after the first few days of Ramazan.

The Chief Meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, said that the weather is likely to be better during the first few days of Ramazan.

However, he warned that the port city would witness searing heat after 5 April. “The month of April is usually hotter as compared to March,” the chief meteorologist said.

Meanwhile, regarding daily weather updates, Sardar Sarfaraz said that sea breezes would remain active on Monday and Tuesday, and the temperature in the city is expected to decrease.

“The temperature will range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius during the next couple of days due to active sea winds,” he said.

He added that after two days of balanced weather, the heatwave is likely to intensify again, with temperatures shooting above 40 degrees on 30 March and 1 April.