President Alvi Inaugurates Tires Factory in Karachi

President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Monday, inaugurated a tire factory in Karachi and expressed satisfaction over the increasing investment in Pakistan. The factory has been established with the joint efforts of Chinese and Pakistani investors.

President Alvi, addressing the inauguration ceremony, stated that the manufacturing of tires in Pakistan will help combat smuggling.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor State Bank, Dr. Reza Baqir, said that the state bank introduced Temporary Refinance Economic Facility (TERF) to boost business activities in the country, and loans for small businesses, through commercial banks, are being given through this scheme on a priority basis.

He said the government had taken several steps to attract investment and promote export through value-addition in the country.

He further informed that an annual export contingent of $300 million is envisaged through this factory.

This is a developing story and would be updated accordingly.