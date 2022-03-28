Pakistan-Australia ODI Series: Schedule, Match Timings and Complete Squads

After the conclusion of a historic three-match Test series, Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The three-match ODI series is set to commence from 29 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The second ODI will be played on 31 March and the third and final match of the series will be played on 2 April at the same venue. A one-off T20I, scheduled to be played on 4 April, will follow the three-match ODI series.
Here is the fixtures list for the ODI series:
|Fixture
|Date
|Venue
|Time
|1st ODI
|29 March
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|3:00pm
|2nd ODI
|31 March
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|3:00pm
|3rd ODI
|2 April
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|3:00pm
Both the teams will be looking to register a series win and put maximum points on the board for the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League. Pakistan is currently at the tenth spot in the standings, having registered 40 points in 9 matches while Australia is at the seventh spot with 60 points in 9 matches.
Pakistan has announced a solid 20-man squad led by star batter, Babar Azam, for the ODI series. Australia, on the other hand, has announced a 16-man squad which will be led by Aaron Finch.
Here are the complete squads of both sides:
Pakistan ODI Squad
|Babar Azam (c)
|Shadab Khan (vc)
|Abdullah Shafique
|Asif Afridi
|Asif Ali
|Fakhar Zaman
|Haider Ali
|Haris Rauf
|Hasan Ali
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Khushdil Shah
|Mohammad Haris (wk)
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Mohammad Wasim Jnr.
|Saud Shakeel
|Shaheen Afridi
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|Usman Qadir
|Zahid Mehmood
Australia ODI Squad
|Aaron Finch (c)
|Alex Carey (wk)
|Travis Head
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Mitchell Marsh
|Marcus Stoinis
|Sean Abbott
|Ashton Agar
|Cameron Green
|Mitchell Swepson
|Josh Inglis (wk)
|Ben McDermott
|Jason Behrendorff
|Nathan Allis
|Adam Zampa
|Ben Dwarshuis