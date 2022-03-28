Pakistan-Australia ODI Series: Schedule, Match Timings and Complete Squads

After the conclusion of a historic three-match Test series, Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. The three-match ODI series is set to commence from 29 March at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The second ODI will be played on 31 March and the third and final match of the series will be played on 2 April at the same venue. A one-off T20I, scheduled to be played on 4 April, will follow the three-match ODI series.

Here is the fixtures list for the ODI series:

Fixture Date Venue Time 1st ODI 29 March Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00pm 2nd ODI 31 March Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00pm 3rd ODI 2 April Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3:00pm

Both the teams will be looking to register a series win and put maximum points on the board for the ongoing ICC World Cup Super League. Pakistan is currently at the tenth spot in the standings, having registered 40 points in 9 matches while Australia is at the seventh spot with 60 points in 9 matches.

Pakistan has announced a solid 20-man squad led by star batter, Babar Azam, for the ODI series. Australia, on the other hand, has announced a 16-man squad which will be led by Aaron Finch.

Here are the complete squads of both sides:

Pakistan ODI Squad

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Abdullah Shafique Asif Afridi Asif Ali Fakhar Zaman Haider Ali Haris Rauf Hasan Ali Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq Khushdil Shah Mohammad Haris (wk) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Wasim Jnr. Saud Shakeel Shaheen Afridi Shahnawaz Dahani Usman Qadir Zahid Mehmood

Australia ODI Squad