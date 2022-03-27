Pakistan’s Star All-Rounder Likely to Miss ODI Series Against Australia

Shadab Khan failed to regain full fitness before the white-ball series against Australia. The star spinner is likely to miss out on the early matches of the important home series.

According to sources, Shadab Khan has not yet fully recovered from the injury while there are only two days left in the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia. While the leg-spinner is the main bowler in the Pakistan line-up, seeing the effectiveness of spin-bowling in the home conditions, his absence can cause major trouble for Pakistan.

Reportedly, Shadab Khan will go through a fitness test again, however, he is likely to be unavailable for the first ODI. The star spinner had suffered a groin injury during PSL 7 in February while playing for Islamabad United.

On the other hand, Muhammad Nawaz had already been ruled out of the limited-over games as he was unable to recover from a foot injury.

Pakistan is set to face Australia in three ODI and one T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The first 50 over game is scheduled to begin on 29 March.