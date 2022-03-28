Xiaomi 12 is Launching in Pakistan Today

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phones are launching in Pakistan today. March 28, 2022, marks the official launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series in Pakistan and pre-orders are set to start at 6:30 pm on Mi Store.

The announcement comes from Mi Store’s official Twitter account as well Xiaomi Pakistan’s account.

The Tweet does not mention which phones are launching, but since it says Xiaomi 12 “series” we can expect to see multiple phones. This means we may see all three phones in the lineup including Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and the affordable 12X. The starting price of these phones is expected to be above Rs 150,000.

As a recap, the Xiaomi 12 brings a 120Hz AMOLED display on a thin form factor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The Pro model will rival the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead, with a 2K display, three 50MP cameras, and 120W super fast charging.

The Xiaomi 12X will sport the Snapdragon 870, but the rest of the specifications will be identical to the vanilla Xiaomi 12.