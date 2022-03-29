Among Us is Back Online After a DDoS Attack

Popular video game Among Us was hit by a massive DDoS attack over the weekend. Players around the world were unable to log in for much of the weekend. The issue mostly affected players connecting from North America and Europe.

The video game finally came back online on Monday with all of its connection issues resolved. The official Among Us Twitter account confirmed it earlier today. “ok servers look stable and good now! hopefully the sabotages don’t come back – will keep u updated if anything changes”

When the connection issues started on Friday, developer Innersloth blamed it on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. It took most of the weekend for the small developer team to resolve the issue. One of the developers tweeted “Can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now, I was supposed to go and get a croissant”.

This is not the first time Among Us has been hit by a cyber attack. Back in 2020, a hacker named Eris Loris targeted the video game with a spam campaign that affected as many as 5 million players around the globe. This was around the same time the video game was reaching its peak popularity.