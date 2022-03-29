Banks to Remain Closed to Public on 4 April: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other banks will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, 4 April, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’ for the deduction of Zakat.

All banks/DFIs/MFBs will remain closed to the public. The employees of all these institutions will carry out their official assignments (in-office or work-from-home, as designated under the current protocols) on the Bank Holiday, which will be observed as a working day (except for public dealing).

