CDA has Developed About 50 Parks in Islamabad This Year

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed about fifty new parks across the city during the last year. On the special directions of the management of CDA, parks were developed in the sectors where people were residing but facilities including a healthy environment were missing.

It is pertinent to mention here that parks have also been developed in various areas of Islamabad on state land that was retrieved during anti-encroachment operations and at places where garbage and debris had piled up.

Over the past year, parks were developed in Sector I-14, I-16, D-12, I-11, G-11, I-10, F-11, F-10, I-9, I-8, Park Enclave, Diplomatic Enclave, G-7, H-8, F-6, Rawal Town, Shahzad Town, Bani Gala, Mulpur, G-14, E-11, Shakrial, Shakar Parian, Khana Pull and other areas of the city.

According to the details, the construction of 50 parks in these areas cost Rs. 341 million. In order to provide more healthy activities to the citizens, the concerned departments under the direction of Capital Development Authority management also constructed cycle tracks and jogging tracks at 7th Avenue, Sector E-7, Faisal Avenue, Zero Point and Serena Chowk last year.

Other beautification activities include the upgradation of the art gallery, center square and cricket ground in F-9 Park, rehabilitation of amphitheater, jogging track on the green belt connected to Sector E-9 in F-9 Park, wood carvings and calligraphy, and construction of a sit-out area in F-9 Park, and construction of a mosque in the park.

According to the management of the Capital Development Authority, providing a healthy environment and recreational facilities to the citizens are among the top priorities of the organization.