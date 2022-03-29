Federal Govt Proposes Reduced Office Timings for Ramadan

The federal government has proposed reduced work timings for public offices in the holy month of Ramadan.

As per a summary issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, to the Prime Minister’s Office, new timings have been proposed for the federal government offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

Accordingly, two distinct time slots for offices operating five and six days a week have been earmarked. The work hours for public offices under the concerned federal divisions operating five days a week (Monday to Friday) will be from 10 AM to 4 PM for the first four weekdays and will close at 1 PM on Fridays.

Likewise, the Establishment Division has proposed that government offices operating six days a week will work from 10 AM to 3 PM between Monday and Saturday, and close at 1 PM on Fridays.

In the meantime, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has announced the dates for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Based on scientific evidence, Secretary-General RHRC, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, has predicted that the country will observe the first Ramadan on Sunday, 3 April, and Eid-ul-Fitr on 3 May. He said that the new moon would be born on 1 April at 11:24 AM. The age of the moon will be at least 19 hours at the sunset of 2 April (29 Shaban).