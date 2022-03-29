Cabinet Likely to Approve Rs. 8.2 Ramazan Relief Package

The federal cabinet is likely to give approval to the Rs. 8.2 Ramazan relief package.

Sources said that the cabinet division on the instructions of the Prime Minister’s office circulated a summary for the approval of the Ramazan relief package on 19 items.

The Ministry of Industries & Production Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik also informed the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production that the summary for approval of the Ramazan relief package has been forwarded to the federal cabinet.

Sources said that Utility Stores Corporation is yet to purchase items from the market for providing subsidized items to the masses during the holy month of Ramazan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on March 8, 2022, approved the Ramazan relief package 2022 for 19 essential items including flour, pulses, ghee, sugar, rice, gram flour, milk, and spices under the package.