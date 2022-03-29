Gaming GPUs Are Now at Their Lowest Prices in 2 Years

The gaming GPU market is finally starting to recover. Prices for AMD and Nvidia GPUs are now just 25% above MSRP and are expected to recover completely by the second half of 2022.

This is not ideal for graphics cards launched in 2020, but it is still a major improvement over 2021 when the prices were hovering 3x over MSRP. Other than the improvement in prices, these graphics cards are also readily available in stores around the globe with various options to select from.

This is bad news for the scalping community which was holding on to its scalped cards in hopes of fetching a higher price in the future due to the huge demand in the crypto and gaming market.

This price drop is happening much earlier than expected. Most hardware companies predicted that the price inflation would last until at least 2023, but now reports are suggesting that we are nearing the MSRP levels as early as mid-2022.

British retailer Box said during an interview with TechRadar:

I do expect GPU pricing to realign with where the market used to be, given the boom in the market is now coming to an end. By the end of April, the beginning of May, we should start to see things return to a more attractive price.

So for those you still waiting to get their hands on the new graphics cards, we would recommend holding on to your wallets until at least Q3 2022 to grab a good deal.