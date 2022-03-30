Private Schools Increase Prices of Books and Uniforms

With just days remaining in the start of the new academic year, private schools in Rawalpindi have hiked the prices of textbooks and other stationery items significantly.

The new session in the private schools of the city will begin on 4 April, Monday. While the parents are already financially overburdened amid the crippling economy, private schools are forcing them to buy textbooks and essential stationery items from selected shops only.

According to reports, prices of textbooks for classes 1 to 8 have surged up to Rs. 150 while a regular copy is available for Rs. 120, a medium copy for Rs. 150, a fair copy for Rs. 250, regular register for Rs. 100, medium register for Rs. 150, rough copy for Rs. 150, drawing copy for Rs. 250, computer science practical copy for Rs. 250, and science practical copy for Rs. 300.

Moreover, a geometry box is being sold at between Rs. 200 and Rs. 500, a regular calculator between Rs. 800 and Rs. 1,500, and a scientific calculator between Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000.

On the other hand, the price of a school uniform is now ranging between Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000 while school shoes are available for a price between Rs. 2,500 and Rs. 3,000.

In addition to all this, parents are also forced to pay the exorbitant fee charged by the private schools. Parents have demanded from the private school owners to let them buy textbooks and other stationery items from the open market as it will help them save some money.