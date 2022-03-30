Samsung Has Started Work on Project Diamond Smartphone [Leak]

Samsung had unveiled its flagship Galaxy S22 series less than a month ago at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked and now, reports have revealed that the company has already started working on its next iteration. Industry insider, Ross Young, confirmed the speculation that the Korean company is now developing the Galaxy S23 series under the name “Project Diamond.”

While earlier rumors circulating on the internet seemed to have confused Project Diamond with a foldable device under the codename N4 scheduled to make a debut later this year. Galaxy Club, who first spilled the beans regarding N4 has now clarified that Project Diamond and N4 are two completely different devices. So, while “Project Diamond” is a real thing, it has nothing to do with being a foldable smartphone.

Although details about the upcoming N4 are few and far in between, the device is expected to be yet another addition to Samsung’s foldable lineup, which currently comprises only two models, The Galaxy Z Flip3 and the Galaxy Z Fold3. There have also been claims that N4 will be sold in limited numbers, suggesting that it will most likely be an experimental model targeting a selected number of people.

Even though it is far too early to wager what the upcoming Galaxy S23 handset will have in store for us, other than the next-generation Qualcomm/Exynos chipsets. However, the latter is something to look forward to, as it will be the first chip manufactured on Samsung LSI’s 3 nm GAAFET process, which will be more power-efficient than the traditional FINFET process.

Prior to launch, the Galaxy S22 series was in development under the moniker Project Rainbow with three models: R0, G0, and B0, which might be a play on RGB. Given that the smartphone’s launch is growing closer, we expect to hear more about this upcoming smartphone in the next few days.