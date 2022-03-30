New Update Reveals Whether Pakistan-Australia Tour Will Go Ahead as Scheduled

There were rumors regarding the postponement of the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. According to reports, only 13 players were available to feature for Australia in the first ODI.

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that all the members of the Australian squad for the white-ball leg of the series including the supporting staff have tested negative for COVID-19. What it means is that the tour will go on as scheduled.

According to the report, COVID-19 tests of all the players and support staff were conducted after the first ODI.

All the members of the squad have returned a negative result while those who tested positive are already serving their isolation period. Matt Renshaw has also arrived in Lahore and is currently in isolation.

It is pertinent to mention that West Indies had also postponed the ODI leg of the series last year in November-December. The two cricket boards have now decided to reschedule the series for June this year.

Pakistan and Australia will play each other in the remaining two ODIs and a one-off T20 international on 31 March, 2 April, and 5 April at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore according to the revised schedule.