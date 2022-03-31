ECC to Consider Grant for Supply of Gas to 5 Export-Oriented Sectors

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet will consider on Friday (tomorrow) a summary seeking to provide a Supplementary Grant for the supply of gas/Re-gasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) to industrial consumers of five export-oriented sectors.

The committee will deliberate on a two-point agenda covering summaries presented by the Information Technology and Telecom Division and the Power (Petroleum) Division, according to an official document available with ProPakistani.

The committee will discuss the request of the Power (Petroleum) Division for the provision of a Supplementary Grant to supply gas/RLNG to industrial consumers of the sectors including textile (including jute), carpets, leather, sports, and surgical goods.

It will also look into a summary by the IT and Telecom Division regarding the provision of a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Special Communication Organization (SCO) during the current financial year 2021-22.