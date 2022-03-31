Over Rs. 7.5 Billion Disbursed Under Kamyab Pakistan Program

The Steering Committee on the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) was informed that the government has so far disbursed more than Rs. 7.5 billion to over 48,000 beneficiaries under the flagship program so far.

The Steering Committee met under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin in Islamabad on Thursday.

A detailed presentation was given to the finance minister on the progress of the Kamyab Pakistan Program. It was informed that after the success of the first phase of the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, the program was extended throughout the country. Further, it was informed that the programme is going successfully and a large number of applications for the award of loans are being received through SMS.

The loans are being disbursed among deserving applicants after meeting the requirements. Small loans for businesses, farmers, and the construction of houses are included under the program.

The meeting also addressed operational issues arising in the easy access and disbursement process of loans and also discussed the provision of linking the Kamyab Kissan Programme with the crop cycle.

The finance minister appreciated all the stakeholders for their contributions towards the success of the Kamyab Pakistan Program and said that Kamyab Pakistan Program is a milestone project, having the exponential potential to transform the lives of the lower strata of society. He stressed the stakeholders to gear up the disbursement of interest-free loans to help the people in achieving self-sufficiency.

The participants of the meeting assured the finance minister of their full cooperation and participation in making the program successful.

Chairman NAPHDA, Deputy Governor SBP, President Bank of Punjab, Chairman SECP, CEO Akhuwat Foundation, CEO NRSP, and other senior officers attended the meeting.