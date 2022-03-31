Karachiites to Pay Rs. 3.27 More Per Unit in April’s Electricity Bills

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised the electricity tariff for Karachi’s electricity consumers by Rs 3.27 per unit.

The raise has been allowed on account of monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) in connection with the already determined prices of fuel and the actual cost of generation.

Karachi’s residents, whose electricity is supplied by K-Electric (KE), will get inflated bills in April.

The NEPRA has issued a notification for the increased price of electricity in January’s monthly FCA. KE had petitioned the NEPRA to increase the price of one-unit electricity by Rs. 3.40 per unit, but the authority approved an increase of Rs. 3.27 per unit after a detailed hearing. With this increase, KE will collect an additional Rs. 3.727 billion from its consumers in their monthly power bill of April 2022.