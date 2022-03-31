Oppo F21 Pro Series Coming Soon With Unique Back Covers

Oppo unveiled the F19 lineup exactly a year ago. The company is now planning to succeed it with the F21 Pro series next month.

The news was revealed by the Official Oppo India Twitter account claiming that the phone will be launched on April 12. The lineup will include the F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G. However, the company is yet to announce if the lineup will be accompanied by a Pro+ model.

A press release from Oppo revealed that the F21 Pro 4G will come in Sunset Orange color with a fiberglass leather design that “doubles as a frameless battery cover to make the phone thin, light, and durable.” The base material used for the smartphone is lychee-grain leather, which is waterproof, wear-resistant, and has a plush feel.

While the 5G variant will come in a Rainbow Spectrum color. The Rainbow Spectrum 5G variant will use a three-layered texture with a ‘two-layer coating’ manufacturing process that gives it a rainbow-like appearance. A second Cosmic Black color will be common for both phones.

Specification Details

Oppo is yet to reveal other specification details. However, the revealed images of the F21 Pro 4G indicate a triple camera unit with a 64MP main camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units. An orbit light can also be seen around one of the camera sensors that alerts users of incoming notifications, calls, etc. The selfie shooter will have a 32MP lens.

The Pro 4G appears to be a rebranded Reno7 4G, powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the software front, it will boot the Android 11-based ColorOS 12.1, powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging.