The district administration of Lahore has fixed the prices of essential food items ahead of the month of Ramadan, after consultation with the stakeholders, vendors, and consumers.

Deputy Commissioner, Umer Sher, has issued a list of 13 essential food items with fixed prices, including rice, pulses, flour, milk, gram flour, yogurt, mutton, and beef. As per the list, a 10-kilogram bag of flour will be available for Rs. 450 in the Ramadan Bazaars.

Gram flour will be available for Rs. 153 per kilogram while mutton and beef will be available for Rs. 1,100 and Rs. 600 per kilogram, respectively, at the Ramadan Bazaars.

Moreover, different types of pulses would be available in these bazaars with a difference of Rs. 10-15 from the general markets.

اشیاء ضروریہ کی قیمتوں میں کمی کر کے نیا نوٹیفکیشن جاری کر دیا گیا ہے. pic.twitter.com/eAPQrMQBgd — Deputy Commissioner Lahore (@DCLahore) March 29, 2022

The commissioner said that the prices were fixed for one month to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramadan.