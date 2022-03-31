PMD Predicts Unusual Increase in Temperature Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), on Thursday, predicted that the day temperatures in various parts of the country may rise by 8 to 10 °C in the next 24 hours.

Accordingly, the central and southern parts of the country are expected to have unusually high heat on Thursday.

The Met Office stated in its daily weather report that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours,” it read.

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country over the last 24 hours. The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were 44 °C in Chhor, 43 °C in Karachi and Mithi, and 42 °C in Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sibi.