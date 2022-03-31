Popular Esports Shooter Rainbow Six Siege is Coming to Phones

For a year, several rumors have been going around that game developer Ubisoft has teamed up with Tencent’s Wegame to work on a Rainbox Six Siege mobile game. New reports have now surfaced claiming that the game will be unveiled next week.

Tipster eXputer reports that the game will arrive on April 6 with a trailer revealing key details.

The rumored collaboration first started after Ubisoft Halifax sent out a playtest survey for mobile developers asking them about their familiarity with the game. In addition, Tencent’s Q4 earnings call revealed “Projects with Ubisoft” for 2023, suggesting that the game may be launched globally in 2023.

The game will first be released as a beta, available only to users to enroll in the beta testing program. eXputer reported that the game will be “massive for the mobile market … it will be a mobile game that Siege fans will love.”

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a first-person tactical shooter game, first launched back in 2015 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Further, details regarding the game will be revealed on the official launch date. The mobile version is expected to follow the traditional game rollout.