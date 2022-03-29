Xiaomi Launches Full-Color Laser Projector

Xiaomi has recently added a new product to its wide range of electronic appliances in China, an all-new projector called Full-Color Laser Theater.

This newly launched product starts at 6,999 yuan (~$1,099) but during the pre-sale period, the device will be available at a discounted rate of 6,499 yuan (~$1,020). From what we’ve heard so far, the company’s newly introduced projector is expected to start shipping on April 1st in China.

Unlike its predecessors, the new Xiaomi Full-Color laser theater makes use of an RGB three-color laser light source for direct imaging and improves the transparency of the picture through LCoC liquid crystal technology.

As per the company, the device has passed the SGS low blue light certification, with the blue light intensity in the range of 415nm-455nm effectively controlled, making it healthy to stream content without causing any harm to the user’s vision.

For audio, Xiaomi’s laser theater projector adopts the speaker design of double full frequency, dual high speaker units, along with DTS and Dolby certifications. Apart from that, the company has also joined hands with WANOS China to deliver excellent high-quality audio.

The laser theater makes use of a brand new chip, which offers as much as 1400 ANSI lumens brightness. It is powered by Amlogic T982 quad-core CPU and packs 2GB of DDR4 RAM with 16GB of flash storage. On the software front, the device is running the company’s own MIUI TV and has a MEMC motion compensator as well as the AIPQ algorithm for optimized image quality, which makes up for the shortcomings of laser projection. The connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 interfaces as well as a USB 3.1, a LAN port, and an audio interface.

Xiaomi had first launched the Mi Laser Projector back in June 2017, which was so well-received in the market that the company’s sales sky-rocketed to 10 million yuan just 2 hours after it first went on sale.