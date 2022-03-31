Ramadan Timings Announced for Punjab’s Schools and Colleges

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) and Higher Education Department (HED) have announced the revised timings for schools and colleges in the province during Ramadan.

According to the official notifications issued by both departments, the single shift schools and colleges will open at 7:30 AM and close at 12:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

The single shift schools and colleges will open at 7:30 AM and close at 11:30 AM on Friday.

Where double-shift schools and colleges are concerned, the morning shift will start at 7:15 AM and end at 11:15 AM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

The evening shift in schools and colleges will start at 11:30 AM and end at 3:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, the evening shift will start at 2 PM and end at 5 PM.

Note here that the opening and closing times for girls’ schools and colleges will be 15 minutes earlier than the timings mentioned above.