Here are the Ramadan Timings for Banks

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced the revised timings for the central bank and all other banks in the country during Ramadan. The development comes on the last working day for the banking sector before the start of Ramadan.

According to the official notification issued by the SBP earlier today, the banks will open at 10 AM and close at 4 PM from Monday to Thursday. There will be a prayer break of 15 minutes from 2 PM to 2:15 PM.

On Friday, the banks will open at the same time but will close at 1 PM, giving bank employees ample time to prepare for the weekly congregational prayers. Note that there will no break before the end of the shift on Friday.

The customers will be able to visit banks for the resolution of their matters between 10 AM and 1:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and between 10 AM and 1 PM on Friday. There will be no break for the bank staff dealing with the public in order to facilitate them.

Earlier this week, the SBP had announced the closure of the central bank and all other banks for public dealings on 4 April, Monday, which will be observed as a ‘Bank Holiday’ for the deduction of Zakat.

The SBP and all other banks will remain closed to the public. The bank staff will carry out official work on the Bank Holiday, which will be observed as their working day.