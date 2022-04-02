Oppo Unveils The Official Design of F21 Pro [Images]

Oppo is expected to release the F21 Pro on 12th April and has now unveiled the official design of the handset.

The company revealed that the phone will come in Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black colors. The former features a Fibreglass-Leather design that “doubles as a frameless battery cover to make the phone thin, light, and durable.” The base material used for the smartphone is lychee-grain leather that is waterproof, wear-resistant, and has a plush feel.

The company made sure to fine-tune the faux leather by strengthening its temperature resistance, waterproofing it, and introducing heavy wear resistance.

The leather-like material was subjected to rigorous stress tests using rubbing alcohol, rubber erasers, and denim swatches to ensure its fidelity and durability.

The Cosmic Black color uses the company’s Glow design and with glossy elements.

Specification Details

Oppo revealed that the Sunset Orange is only 7.54mm thick while the Cosmic Black is 7.49mm. Both have a 2.5D glass display and weigh 175 grams.

Rumors suggest that the F21 Pro 4G appears to be a rebranded Reno7 4G, powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. The phone will come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 90Hz. On the software front, it will boot the Android 11-based ColorOS 12.1, powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging.

The phone will pack a triple camera unit with a 64MP main camera, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units. An orbit light can also be seen around one of the camera sensors that alert users of incoming notifications, calls, etc. The selfie shooter will have a 32MP lens.

The F21 Pro 4G will launch at a retail price of $290, while the F21 Pro 5G will retail for $342.