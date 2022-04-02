Twitter Pranks Millions on April Fools’ Day

By Alyshai | Published Apr 2, 2022 | 2:14 pm

On its official account, Twitter said that it is working on an edit button. Many assumed it to be a false alarm for April Fools’ Day, drawing laughter from users.

Twitter was later asked to confirm if the tweet was a joke to which they replied:

We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.

Some found the joke funny, while others did not.

Others reminded Twitter of its history with edit buttons.

Only time will tell if Twitter is planning on rolling out an ‘edit’ option or was simply playing with the sentiments of its users.

