Twitter Pranks Millions on April Fools’ Day

On its official account, Twitter said that it is working on an edit button. Many assumed it to be a false alarm for April Fools’ Day, drawing laughter from users.

we are working on an edit button — Twitter (@Twitter) April 1, 2022

Twitter was later asked to confirm if the tweet was a joke to which they replied:

We cannot confirm or deny but we may edit our statement later.

Some found the joke funny, while others did not.

Twitter got jokes now…. pic.twitter.com/DQ0YFTzm6x — Rosa 🅿️arks’ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) April 1, 2022

Others reminded Twitter of its history with edit buttons.

Only time will tell if Twitter is planning on rolling out an ‘edit’ option or was simply playing with the sentiments of its users.