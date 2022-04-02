HP and Apple are Making Laptops with Foldable Displays [Leak]

LG showcased its foldable OLED displays earlier this year during CES and it appears that it has already secured a few clients. Tech blog The Elec reports that LG will be supplying foldable displays to HP and a few other companies this year.

However, the Korean display maker has secured an even bigger client this year – Apple. The report says that LG and Apple will work together on a new type of display for a MacBook/iPad hybrid device. This panel will use Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) instead of polyamide.

There have been rumors of a foldable Apple smartphone as well, but it is unclear whether it will use an LG display panel. This foldable smartphone is expected to have stylus support and the panels LG is supplying to Lenovo and HP will support stylus input as well.

HP’s foldable laptop is rumored to boast a 17-inch 4K screen unfolded and 11-inch folded. LG will reportedly produce 10,000 of these foldable screens. The company has already produced 20,000 foldable panels for Lenovo’s 13.3” unfolded and 6.2” folded screen which has 2,048 x 1,536 px resolution.

Apple will likely need a much higher volume than that so LG will need time to expand its production lines. There will be plenty of time to do so as an older report from Display Supply Chain Consultants says that Apple’s MacBook/iPad hybrid device is not expected to debut until 2025.