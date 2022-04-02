WhatsApp is Introducing a New Way to Interact With Phone Numbers

WhatsApp has been constantly introducing new updates for its beta program. Earlier this week, the platform introduced new emojis and updated its voice messaging feature. Beta users are now seeing a new feature to interact with phone numbers sent in messages.

A popular website for news related to WhatsApp, WABetaInfo, shared the latest update.

ALSO READ Apple is Making it More Difficult to Steal iPhones

Beta users can now tap on a number shared in a chat bubble that prompts a dialog box. The box gives the users an option to directly dial the number and call, add it to contacts, or in case the number is associated with a WhatsApp account, start a chat with them.

In previous versions, when a phone number was tapped the app would take the user straight to the default dialer app.

WABetaInfo reports that the update first started showing for Android beta 2.22.8.11, which is currently rolling out, and more activations are planned for the future.