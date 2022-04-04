Babar Azam Overtakes Mohammad Yousuf to Achieve Special ODI Feat

Pakistan all-format skipper, Babar Azam has been in a supreme touch since he has dethroned the Indian batting great, Virat Kohli from the No.1 position in ODI rankings while he is breaking records and making new ones.

Recently, the stylish batter left behind Pakistan’s legendary batter, Mohammad Yousuf, on the list of most centuries for Pakistan. Babar is now only behind legendary Saeed Anwar.

In the series decider against Australia, Babar Azam scored 105 not out off 115 balls and helped his side in clinching a historic series win after a gap of 20 years. He was also awarded player of the tournament.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Officially Overtakes Virat Kohli in ODI Cricket

Currently, with 16 centuries, Babar Azam is just behind Saeed Anwar on the list of most centuries. Saeed Anwar had scored 20 centuries in 244 innings while Yousuf had scored 15 centuries in 267 innings for Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that since May 2019, Babar Azam has also scored a century in every bilateral series he has played while he is also the fastest to reach the 15 and 16 centuries.