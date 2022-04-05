BMW Announces a Shocking Price Hike for X7 SUV in Pakistan

The rising freight costs and local currency devaluation have claimed another victim in the form of BMW Dewan Motors which has announced the mother of all price hikes for the X7 SUV.

The new price of the BMW X7 will be Rs. 65,330,000 thanks to an increase of a huge Rs. 6.48 million.

Model BMW X7 xDrive40i Old Price (Rs.) 58,842,900 Revised Price (Rs.) 65,330,000 Increase (Rs.) 6,487,100

Details

BMW X7 is a full-size luxury crossover SUV that competes with Toyota Land Cruiser, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and other similar SUVs. It is sold in Pakistan by Dewan Motors as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicle.

According to details, Dewan Motors has only increased the price of BMW X7 xDrive40i. This variant has a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine that makes 355 horsepower and 450 Newton-meters of torque, which it sends to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW Dewan Motors has not shared the prices of other variants. The reason is that it has to import its vehicles as Completely Built-Up (CBU) cars from other markets.

Due to this, the prices are subject to change based on the exchange rate and tax rates at the time of purchase. Hence, there is no fixed price for BMW cars in Pakistan, and the prices are only shared with the customers.

It bears mentioning, however, that the BMW X7 is still much cheaper than the new Toyota Land Cruiser. Most people who buy such cars usually never take them off-road, which kills the purpose of a Land Cruiser. For such, BMW X7 is arguably a better choice as it is cheaper and more luxurious.