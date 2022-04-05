BAIC Announces a Huge Price Hike for BJ40 Plus

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) has increased the price of the BAIC BJ40 Plus SUV. The company has succumbed to rising freight costs and local currency devaluation, but, is yet to issue an official statement.

With immediate effect, the new price of BJ40 Plus is:

Model BAIC BJ40 Plus Old Price (Rs.) 7,685,000 Revised Price (Rs.) 8,199,000 Increase (Rs.) 514,000

This price is exclusive of taxes and freight costs which the customers have to pay on delivery.

Details and Price

BAIC BJ40 Plus is a compact off-road SUV that has no direct competitors in Pakistan. In terms of off-road capability, it may compete with Toyota Fortuner or Suzuki Jimny.

The SUV’s powerplant is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 218 hp and 320 Nm of torque, which it sends to either the rear wheels or all four wheels (depending on the settings) via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

BJ40 Plus has a locking differential that engages 4×4 mode, and a low-range mode that keeps it in low gear while off-roading. Other features include:

All-wheel disc brakes with ABS technology

Electronic parking brake

Automatic climate control

Rear A/C vents

Parking sensors

Traction control

Stability control

Hill-start assist and descent control

Modern infotainment system

Driver and passenger airbags

Multi-function steering wheel among other features

Because it is an adventurous off-road vehicle, BAIC BJ40 Plus only attracts a small niche of car buyers across Pakistan. However, with the recent price hike, that niche may have shrunken further.