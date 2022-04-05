Oppo F21 Pro Will Have a Unique Selfie Camera

The Oppo F21 series will go official next week and the teaser campaign is already well underway. After revealing the April 12 launch date, Oppo has confirmed a few cameras features for the F21 Pro through a press release.

Oppo says that the F21 Pro will be the first in its price segment to feature the custom Oppo exclusive 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera sensor. This sensor is able to capture 60% more light than the last-gen IMX615 sensor. It also offers 35% better noise reduction, making it much better for low-light scenes.

This sensor first debuted on the Oppo Reno 7 series.

Furthermore, the main camera and selfie camera will be equipped with an advanced AI Portrait Enhancement feature. This will make the cameras better at identifying subjects from different ethnicities, genders, and ages to offer personalized beauty modes.

There will also be a 2MP zoom camera with support for up to 15x/30x magnification.

Oppo Enco Air2 Pro

Oppo took the opportunity to talk about its upcoming pair of TWS earbuds as well. The Enco Air2 Pro will debut alongside the F21 series on April 12 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 12.4mm diaphragm drivers. In terms of design, these buds will look identical to the Enco Air 2 with a transparent bubble design.