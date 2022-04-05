Punjab Takes Important Step to Improve Performance of Schools

The Punjab Government has decided to set up school councils in all public and private schools to improve their performance.

According to the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED) Punjab, each council will consist of seven members.

The councils will be headed by the respective school principals. One member will be from the District Education Authority (DEA) and one will be nominated by the Secretary of Education. The remaining four seats will be filled by two teachers, one educationist, and a parent.

The school councils will be constituted for an initial period of two years and they will be required to meet every month to discuss and address various issues facing students.

The councils will also hear complaints filed by parents against the alleged torture and sexual harassment of their children. They will also be responsible for managing the budget for curricular and non-curricular activities.

SED Punjab has ordered public and private schools to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with the latest directives. SED Punjab also warned to cancel the registration of private schools in case of non-compliance.