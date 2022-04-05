Ramiz Raja Likely to Discuss Bilateral Cricket Ties With Indian Officials in Dubai

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has been putting in the efforts to resume the Pakistan-India bilateral series since he has taken charge of the cricket board back in September 2021.

The chairman is likely to meet with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials next week in Dubai to discuss the resumption of the Pakistan-India bilateral series along with the possibility of a triangular or 4-nation series.

The ICC meeting is scheduled to be held in Dubai from April 7 to April 10 where the PCB Chairman will meet the officials during the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) while Ramiz and Chief Executive, Faisal Hasnain, will leave for Dubai tomorrow.

Earlier last month, Ramiz Raja had planned to discuss his proposal for a four-nation tournament with his BCCI counterpart, Sourav Ganguly, during the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting but the PCB officials attended the meeting online due to their busy schedules.

According to the details, in the meeting, Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja will also share a report to the ICC on the ongoing Pak-Australia series which will end today with a one-off T20 match in Lahore.

Pakistan and India have not played bilateral series since 2012-13 when Pakistan had visited India for the ODI and T20I series. Pakistan had won the ODI series by 2-1 while in T20 series ended in a draw.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cricket Australia Chief Executive, Nick Hockley, had also said that Australia was ready to host a multi-nation series involving India and Pakistan and had stated that matches between the two teams are something that “everyone wants to see in world cricket”.

In response to Ramiz Raja’s proposal for a four-nation tournament, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, had turned down the proposal saying that India was more inclined towards globalization of the sport and not any short-term financial incentive.

The two arch-rivals only come face to face in ICC mega-events and this year, they will face each other in Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. The last time the neighboring countries met was in ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai where Pakistan won by 10 wickets.