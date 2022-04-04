Ramiz Raja Clarifies His Statement On PSL vs IPL Comparison

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has clarified his statement over PSL becoming a bigger brand than IPL once the auction model comes into play. However, he has now clarified his statement terming it as a ‘misquoted’ sentence.

Talking about introducing an auction model in PSL next year to attract big names, Ramiz Raja was reported making big claims. A quote from Ramiz Raja’s media talk made rounds recently where he reportedly said, “We will see who goes to play IPL after PSL gets in the auction model.”

The statement attracted reactions from all around the cricket fraternity especially from India and Pakistan with many declaring it impossible. PCB Chairman even faced ridicule for making such a big statement while comparing a relatively new brand of Pakistan Super League with one of the world’s biggest and years old Indian Premier League. The statement was termed baseless also seeing the economic difference between the two countries.

Although the PCB Chairman made no remarks on the criticism earlier, he has now denied the statement. Clarifying his point, Ramiz Raja said, “I was misquoted. I know where the economy of India and Pakistan stand. However, PCB has plans to improve PSL. We will bring an auction mode for PSL surely.”