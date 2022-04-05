Realme Pad Mini Launched for Only $200

The highly-anticipated Realme Pad Mini is finally official, with its debut market being the Philippines. The device has been introduced with a launch price of $200. We’ll be discussing its spec sheet in detail down below.

Design & Display

If we talk about the design, the Pad Mini’s rear panel features a matte finish. While upfront you’ll find a display with thin side bezels, and slightly thick top and bottom bezels for better handling in landscape mode.

The Pad Mini comes with an 8.7″ LCD panel that has a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels.

Storage & Hardware

At the helm of the Pad Mini is an entry-level Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 MP1 graphics unit.

For storage, you either get a 3/32GB variant or the 4/64GB trim. Additional connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0. You will also find a USB-C port on the bottom, right next to the 3.5 mm audio jack.

Cameras

For photography, the Pad Mini comes equipped with an 8 MP f/2.0 camera on the rear panel, the lens sits alone on a tiny rectangular island without an LED flash. It also includes a 5MP sensor up front for selfies and video calls.

Battery & Availability

Powering the device is a 6,400 mAh battery, that ships with an 18W adapter in the box. There’s also reverse wired charging support.

The Realme Pad Mini is available in Gray or Blue color options. The 3/32GB Wi-Fi + LTE version starts at $195 and the 4/64GB Wi-Fi + LTE variant is priced at ($235/€210). Sources also report an even cheaper 3/32 GB Wi-Fi-only variant underway, but it’s not available as of yet.