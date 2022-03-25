Affordable Realme C31 Announced With Big Battery and Triple Cameras

After a few leaks over the past week, Realme C31 has been officially unveiled. It is an entry-level device with a low-end Unisoc chipset and mediocre specifications along with a low price that starts at around $110.

Design & Display

The C31 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 px. The phone has an 8.4mm thickness and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and MicroUSB port. It is available in light silver and dark green color variations.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC and boots the Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. The phone comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, along with 32GB or 64GB internal storage options, expandable via a dedicated microSD slot.

Camera

The smartphone features a 13MP main camera with a macro and portrait lens, resolutions of which are yet to be revealed. However, they will likely be 2MP sensors.

Realme C31 also packs a 5MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Pricing

Realme C31 has a 5,000mAh battery pack. The device will be available globally from 31st March and can be purchased through Realme’s official website or other official partners.

The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage retails for $110, while the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is available for $120. A limited period discount of $4 is also applicable on both variants.

Realme C31 Specifications