STARZPLAY by Cinepax Hits the 1 Million Mark in App Downloads

Launched in 2018, STARZPLAY by Cinepax has become Pakistan’s fastest-growing streaming service and has now reached the amazing milestone of 1 million app installs on the Google Play Store.

The streaming service has always been a firm promoter of the talent Pakistan has to offer when it comes to the film industry.

STARZPLAY has launched top Pakistani originals such as ‘Mumkin’, Karachi Division, Kaash Keh, Khel Tamasha starring top TV personalities Faysal Quraishi, Shamoon Abbassi, Omair Rana, and Jawad Bashir.

STARZPLAY is also pleased to announce the launch of its Popular family friendly movie ‘Bilal: A new Breed of Hero’ in Urdu dub.

The film depicts the life of Bilal ibn Rabah, who, known for his beautiful voice, was freed from slavery and rose to a position of prominence in 632 AD. Thrown into a world where greed and injustice rules all, Bilal finds the courage to raise his voice and make a change.

Inspired by true events, this is a story of a real hero who earned his remembrance in time and history.

Arif BaigMohamed, Chairman Cinepax, commented, “The huge milestone of crossing a Million downloads emphasizes the remarkable growth in content viewership in Pakistan. Our app downloads, not only testify to the popularity of our services but also our success in gaining customer confidence in choosing our brand.”

