MoU Signed Between Systems Limited and FAST – NUCES, Lahore

Systems Limited and the FAST-NUCES Lahore collaborated for training and development of students to fulfill future talent needs.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Toima Asghar, CHRO, Faisal Tajammul, SVP/Head – Cloud Application Development & Maintenance, Adeel Ahmed Chatha, Manager/Lead Industrial & Academia Linkages from Systems Limited, and Dr. Hammad Naveed, Director – FAST Lahore, Dr. Ali Afzal, Assistant Professor CS Department, Aqsa Sarfraz, Deputy Manager – Student Affairs, and faculty members of FAST Lahore.

The leadership of Systems Limited and FAST Lahore believes in creating synergies by providing technical knowledge through workshops, training, and certifications to the students of FAST Lahore.

Systems will be providing scholarships to the students in order to recognize their achievements and talent. By providing them with tech-market experience, the group hopes to help bridge the gap between academics and industry.

Students in the final year will be able to gain an industry perspective for their final year projects (FYPs). The goal of the cooperation is to improve the curriculum through a collaborative effort of faculty and industry leaders, considering current market trends and future industry demands.

Faisal Tajammal and Toima Asghar interacted with the students at this occasion and talked about global career opportunities, required market skills, technology trends in the sectors like Information Technology, Healthcare, Logistics, Construction, and E-Commerce.

Toima Asghar, CHRO at Systems Limited, said,“Today marks a very exciting day when Systems is joining hands with the leading IT University of Pakistan in order to provide support to the students of FAST Lahore.”

“We will be working with these brilliant students to improve their problem solving and technical skills in accordance to the upcoming technological needs. We have also discussed various avenues of cooperation, on which we will be working directly with the faculty of FAST to bring a technological transformation in our country,” she added.

Faisal Tajammal, SVP/Head of Cloud Application Development & Development at Systems Limited, said, “We are excited to partner with FAST LHR with a purpose to enable our talented youth for global IT market needs. We truly believe that our IT graduates have immense potential to compete with international engineers.”

“We will work with FAST faculty members to design courses which will not only enhance the technical competence but also focus on ‘Curiosity’ and ‘Consistency’ which are the two most important traits in learning and skill development,” he added.

Dr. Hammad Naveed, Director, NUCES – FAST, Lahore, said, “COVID-19 was a test for most industries but for the IT industry it was a blessing. It brought about increased acceptance for remote working environments. As a result, Pakistan saw huge demand for IT services. It is imperative that the Industry and academia come together to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“Systems Ltd has initiated today’s collaboration in this regard to strengthen industry-academia contacts and to provide students with professional development opportunities. This will result in better trained HR for the industry and more revenue for the country in the long run. NUCES-FAST is committed to partnering with industry to further all such initiatives,” he added.