PAEC Completes Re-Fueling of Chashma Power Plant in Record Time

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has completed the Refueling Outage (RFO) of the nuclear power plant, Chashma 3 (C-3) in a record minimum time of 26 days.

The RFO of a Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) is a routine requirement for the replacement of fuel repair and maintenance after every 14 to 18 months, which is normally completed in 60 to 79 days. However, for the first time in the history of the Pakistani nuclear industry, the engineers and technicians have completed the RFO within the shortest possible time.

All six of the PAEC’s nuclear power plants are operational with the optimum capacity factor and are generating 3,560 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

Four nuclear power plants at Chashma are supplying 1,340 MW whilK-e 2 and K-3 in Karachi are feeding 2,220 MW to the national grid, which has allowed it to reach 18.3 percent of the total electricity generation from all its sources.

Overall, Pakistan’s nuclear power generation has proved reliable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.