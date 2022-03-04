Pakistan Connects Another Nuclear Power Plant to National Grid

The 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 (K-3) has been connected to the national grid.

Well-informed sources told ProPakistani that the power plant has been connected to the grid for cost-effective and reliable electricity.

K-3 is the second Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Pakistan with a generation capacity of 1,100MW. It is projected that K-3 would nearly double the generation capacity of nuclear power plants, substantially improving the overall share of nuclear power in the energy mix. With the addition of this plant to the national grid, improvement in power distribution, and consequent improvement in the economy, is expected.

With these plants in the mix, the number of NPPs being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Pakistan now stands at six. Two of these plants are located in Karachi, while four sites are located at Chashma in the Mianwali district, called Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4.