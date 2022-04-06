Punjab to Give Ownership Rights to Residents of Katchi Abadis

Acting Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Tuesday, announced ownership rights for the slum [katchi abadi] dwellers in the province.

In a statement, Buzdar said that he had directed the Board of Revenue to take necessary steps without delay.

CM Buzdar said that no policies were made for slums since 2012, and no grant was issued for these slums in the last ten years.

The chief minister noted that the poor people were left on their own, and the Sharif family used these slums for their politics. He said that the schemes for such undeveloped areas were used for political benefit during elections.

He maintained that this decision would benefit hundreds and thousands of such inhabitants.

“This is in continuation of the PTI-led government’s continuous efforts to ameliorate the living standards of the common man during the last three and a half years,” the outgoing chief minister added.