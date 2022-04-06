Twitter is Actually Getting an Edit Button

Looks like Twitter has finally decided to bless its users with what they’ve been wishing for all along. On Tuesday, the company announced that it’s working on an edit button that will allow users to edit their tweets after posting them.

ALSO READ Twitter is Finally Getting a Feature it Should’ve Got Ages Ago

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Once introduced, the new edit feature will allow users to fix any typos or errors in a tweet without having to repost the tweet. According to a video shared by Twitter, the edit button will appear in the dropdown menu of a published tweet besides the delete and pin buttons. Twitter plans to begin testing the feature initially with Twitter Blue subscribers in the upcoming months, the company said.

In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Jay Sullivan, the company’s Vice President of consumer products, said that editing has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. He further added that the company has been looking into building the feature since last year.

2/ Edit has been the most requested Twitter feature for many years. People want to be able to fix (sometimes embarrassing) mistakes, typos and hot takes in the moment. They currently work around this by deleting and tweeting again. — Jay Sullivan (@jaysullivan) April 5, 2022

ALSO READ Twitter Stretches Video Limit to 140 Seconds with New Features

The company had officially shared the news on April 1st, but it was taken as a joke at the time. Twitter’s product lead, Michael Sayman, later referred to the tweet as the company’s “official statement” on the feature. Notably, the announcement came a day after Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, disclosed that he had bought a 9.2 percent stake in the company, making him the platform’s largest shareholder.