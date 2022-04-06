Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Will Pack Better Cameras and New Hinge

Samsung is reportedly bringing multiple improvements to the Galaxy Z Fold4 including better cameras.

Tipster, GalaxyClub reports that the smartphone will sport a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, replacing the 12MP 2x camera on the Z Fold3.

9to5Google reports that Samsung will be adopting at least one of the cameras from the Galaxy S22 in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing it closer to the S22 models.

The phone may also sport a 10MP selfie camera. However, the leaks do not specify whether it is for the selfie camera or the under-display camera inside. While the current generation Z Fold3 UDC only has a 4MP camera that produced moderate results.

Other details regarding the wide and ultra-wide modules have not been specified.

9to5Google stated that Samsung plans on revamping the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, a major update since it first introduced the series.

Tipster @TheGalox_ claims that the company will use a single hinge design for the Fold4 as compared to the dual-hinge designs previously used. This will result in a lighter and thinner device, with improved durability and lowered costs.

The latest flagship from Samsung may likely be unveiled sometime in August this year.